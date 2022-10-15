Pakistan T20 World Cup squad 2022 changes: Pakistan final squad for World Cup 2022

Pakistan T20 World Cup squad 2022 changes: Pakistan are the only team to have made a last-minute change to their World Cup squad.

Making the most of an opportunity of making changes to their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 squad before the intervention of ICC’s Medical Committee, Pakistan included batter Fakhar Zaman in place of spinner Usman Qadir yesterday.

Not a like-for-like change by any means, Zaman’s presence has strengthened Pakistan’s batting unit. Although Zaman is a top-order batter, he comes back into the squad at a time when their middle-order hasn’t been able to perform as well as expected out of them.

ALSO READ: How many runs has Shan Masood scored in his last 10 T20I innings?

Having last played any form of cricket during Asia Cup 2022 just over a month ago, Zaman missed England T20Is at home and tour of New Zealand due to a knee injury. Readers must note that both Zaman and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi were undergoing treatment in London.

With Zaman and Afridi available for both Pakistan’s warm-up matches before the main even begins next week, the team management would be wanting the duo to be given proper chances to find some rhythm.

Speaking during the captains’ press conference today, Pakistan captain Babar Azam also confirmed Zaman and Afridi’s availability for the forthcoming matches.

“Shaheen [Shah Afridi] and Fakhar [Zaman] have returned. We have six days to go before the first match [against India]. We will completely utilize the two practice matches. Shaheen, in particular, is fully fit and he always gives his 100% effort,” Azam told the reporters earlier in the day.

Pakistan T20 World Cup squad 2022

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood.

Standby Players: Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.