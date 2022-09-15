“PCB kuch nahi kar rahi”: Shahid Afridi reveals Shaheen Afridi is bearing his own expenses while recovering back from his knee injury

Shahid Afridi reveals Shaheen Afridi is on his own to recover back from his knee injury which had ruled him out of the Asia Cup 2022.

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has levelled startling accusations at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), claiming Shaheen Afridi to have received no help from them so far, as the latter aims to recover from his right knee injury, which has kept him out of Cricketing action for the past two months.

Afridi’s claims come on the day PCB announce their 15-member squad for the imminent T20 World Cup in Australia, which includes the star left-arm pacer’s name as well.

As for Sheheen’s rehab process, fans and a few former Pakistani cricketers including Danish Kaneria and Mohammad Hafeez have also accused the board of carelessness while dealing with his injury, which he had picked during Pakistan’s first Test match versus Sri Lanka at Galle in July.

Shahid Afridi reveals Shaheen Afridi is bearing his own expenses in London

During an interaction with a Pakistani TV channel, Shahid Afridi has revealed that Shaheen has not only had to bear his ticket and accommodation expenses for his stay in London (where he is undergoing his rehab process), but that it is he (Shahid) who had to arrange a doctor as well for his treatment in the English city.

“That boy has arrived London bearing his own ticket expenses, accommodation expenses, and I had to arrange for a doctor for him as well, with whom he (Shaheen) later contacted. He’s managing everything on his own. PCB has no role to play in it,” revealed Afridi.

As per reports, the left-arm pacer was supposed to end his rehabilitation process by August 28, but the PCB medical team advised him to leave for London for further treatment, as he failed to recover from the injury.

The development has meant that not only will Shaheen miss the seven T20I matches against England at home, but also the T20 tri-series with Bangladesh and New Zealand as the other two teams, slated to take place from October 7-14 in Christchurch.

As per Pakistan media outlet ‘Dawn’, the authorities at the rehabilitation centre in London will allow Shaheen to start bowling by the start of October.