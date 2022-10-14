Shan Masood last 10 T20 innings: Shan Masood score in last 10 T20Is innings list

Shan Masood last 10 T20 innings: The Southpaw batter made his T20I debut against England during the seven-match series in September-October.

Pakistan emerged victorious in the New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022 by defeating New Zealand by 5 wickets in the grand finale which took place at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Friday.

En route the rather moderate target of 164, the Pakistan opening batting pair of Babar Azam (15 off 14) and Mohammad Rizwan (34 off 29) yet again took the conservative approach as per modern T20 standards, with the scorecard reading mere 64/1 after the 10-Over mark.

Shan Masood, who came in post Babar’s dismissal in the fifth Over, failed to keep up with the required run rate as well, as he returned back during the 11th Over, at the individual score of 19 off 21 deliveries, at a strike rate of 90.48.

With Rizwan getting dismissed in the next Over as well, the pair of Haider Ali (31 off 15) and Mohammad Nawaz (38 off 22) came to the team’s rescue, thereby giving a statement of sorts to the ones who have for quite some time now, criticized the average returns from the bat of the middle-order.

The recent news coming from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is that the experienced left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman has been included in Pakistan’s 15-member squad for the imminent T20 World Cup.

Fakhar has replaced leg-spinner Usman Qadir, who has not recovered from a hairline fracture on his right thumb, which he has sustained during the 4th T20I versus England last month.

While Fakhar had earlier been relegated to the World Cup squad reserves after failing to recover from his knee injury, now that he has, the move to make him part of the main squad might have to do with Shan Masood’s average returns with the bat at the top since the England T20 series.

During the four T20Is in the Tri-Series in New Zealand, Masood returned with scores of 31 (22), 0 (2), 14 (12), and 19 (21), at a strike rate of 112.28.

Overall, across his 10 T20I innings for Pakistan so far, the 33-year-old has scored 220 runs at an average of 24.44, at the strike rate of 125.00.

With Babar and Rizwan unlikely to change their batting approach at the top, it might not be feasible for the team management to have another batter playing at a strike rate in the 120-130 range, at any other position in the batting order.

