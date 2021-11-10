Pakistan vs Australia T20 Head to Head Records | PAK vs AUS T20I Stats | Dubai T20I

Pakistan vs Australia T20 Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the PAK vs AUS T20 World Cup semi-final.

The second semi-final of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played between Pakistan and Australia in Dubai tomorrow. The penultimate match of this tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium will witness Pakistan and Australia playing a T20I against each other after a couple of years.

While Pakistan had topped the points table in Group 2 on the back of their unbeaten five-match spree in Super 12 matches, Australia had finished behind England in Group 1 after winning four and losing four matches.

Taking into play both the recent form and the over head-to-head record between each other, it wouldn’t be wrong to term Pakistan as the favourites for this match. Barring the ICC World Twenty20 2009, Australia and Pakistan have played each other in all the remaining T20 World Cups winning three matches each.

Australia’s Aaron Finch, Steve Smith and Mitch Marsh first to hit the nets. Finch especially is looking in top touch. #PAKvAUS #T20WorldCup @News9Tweets pic.twitter.com/l1cVkPEQ58 — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) November 10, 2021

Another advantage with Pakistan lies in the fact that they have won 17 and lost 10 out of their 27 T20Is in Dubai till date. Australia, on the other hand, have won four and lost six out of their 10 T20Is at this venue.

Pakistan vs Australia T20 Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 23

Matches won by PAK: 13

Matches won by AUS: 9

Matches played in Asia: 11 (PAK 8, AUS 3)

Matches played at neutral venues: 19 (PAK 13, AUS 6)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 6 (PAK 3, AUS 3)

PAK average score against AUS: 144

AUS average score against PAK: 138

Most runs for PAK: 278 (Babar Azam)

Most runs for AUS: 348 (David Warner)

Most wickets for PAK: 9 (Shadab Khan)

Most wickets for AUS: 13 (Mitchell Starc)

Most catches for PAK: 10 (Shoaib Malik)

Most catches for AUS: 11 (David Warner)

Pakistan and Australia’s last T20I against each other had come during Pakistan’s tour of Australia in 2019 at the Perth Stadium. In addition to winning that match by 10 wickets, Australia had also won that three-match series 2-0.