Pakistan vs England head to head T20 record: PAK vs ENG head to head in T20 World Cup

The final match of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will be played between Pakistan and England in Melbourne tomorrow to give an equal chance to both the teams to become the second cricketing nation to lift this trophy for the second time.

Two oppositions who have faced each other as many as seven times in the last two months and will face each other thrice albeit in a totally different format next month will allure eyeballs from across the world due to the unmatched importance of the occasion.

Pakistan, who found their best Playing XI during the course of their World Cup campaign which kick-started with a couple of setbacks, are unlikely to tinker with a winning combination. England, on the other hand, will continue to wait for the fitness results of batter Dawid Malan and pacer Mark Wood till tomorrow.

England, who appear to be the better squad on paper, have been dominating Pakistan in the shortest format to an extent that they’ve won almost one-third of their T20Is against them. Furthermore, England have never lost a T20 World Cup match to Pakistan. In what will be only the third Pakistan-England World Cup T20I, it is worth mentioning that the same will be played after as many as 12 years.

Pakistan vs England head to head T20 record

Total number of matches played: 28

Matches won by PAK: 9

Matches won by ENG: 18

Matches played at a neutral venue: 9 (PAK 2, ENG 7)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 2 (PAK 0, ENG 2)

PAK average score against ENG: 154

ENG average score against PAK: 161

Most runs for PAK: 560 (Babar Azam)

Most runs for ENG: 291 (Dawid Malan)

Most wickets for PAK: 14 (Haris Rauf)

Most wickets for ENG: 17 (Adil Rashid)

Most catches for PAK: 7 (Babar Azam)

Most catches for ENG: 6 (Adil Rashid)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).