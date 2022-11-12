Reserve day rules in T20 World Cup 2022: What will happen if PAK vs ENG final gets abandoned due to rain in Melbourne on November 13?

Melbourne and rain have been synonyms in this T20 World Cup 2022 as three matches have already been abandoned here. When Pakistan and England will face each other in the final of the tournament on Sunday, the rain will again be a major talking point.

Pakistan have been lucky with the rain so far as none of their matches have been impacted by weather. England, on the other hand, had their match abandoned against Australia due to rain, whereas they lost to Ireland by 5 runs due to the DLS method at this very ground.

This World Cup has been quite similar to the 1992 World Cup, where Pakistan defeated England at the MCG in the final to take the coveted trophy home. Pakistan would want history to repeat itself if we can get some action in the final.

Reserve day rules in T20 World Cup 2022

The final is under a certain rain threat and the chances of having a full match are next to none, but the weather can be funny at times. Although, there is a reserve day for the final in order to counter the impact of rain. However, it is to be noted that every effort will be given in order to complete the match on Sunday itself.

Generally, a minimum of 5 overs per innings are needed in order to get a result, but there should be a minimum of 10 overs per innings in order to get a result in the final. So, the overs will be reduced on Sunday before moving on to the reserve day. If the match gets started and halted midway, the match will be started from the same position on the reserve day.

Once the toss is done, the match will officially be considered live. If there is no toss on Sunday, the match on Monday will start with a full 20-over contest. There is an extra time of 30 minutes on Sunday, but there are 4 extra hours on Monday and the match will resume at 9:30 AM IST on the reserve day.

Even after all the efforts, if 10-over per innings is not possible after the reserve day, the trophy will be shared between England and Pakistan.