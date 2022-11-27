Pallekele International Cricket Stadium average score ODI: Highest ODI run chases at Pallekele International Stadium

Afghanistan top-order batters Rahmanullah Gurbaz (68) and Rahmat Shah (58) scored individual half-centuries to stage a swift recovery after losing Ibrahim Zadran (10) in the first half an hour or so of the ongoing second ODI against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

The duo putting together a 113-run second-wicket partnership has laid a brilliant foundation for the middle-order batters to capitalize and put the team in a commanding position after captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and chose to bat for the second consecutive time.

Wicket-keeper batter Gurbaz’s second ODI half-century has remained the highlight of the match thus far as attacking instincts saw him hitting four fours and as many sixes at a strike rate of 93.15. Shah, on the other hand, hit seven fours at a strike rate of 55.55 during the course of his 22nd ODI half-century.

That being said, the two settled batters getting out in successive overs will require the likes of Shahidi and Najibullah Zadran to play smartly and effectively from hereon with over 20 overs remaining in their innings.

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium average score ODI

Afghanistan, who had bundled out Sri Lanka for 234 whilst defending a 295-run target in the first ODI at the same venue, should ideally be looking to score in a similar range to take their best shot at registering a series victory in and against Sri Lanka in the first attempt itself.

With 271.5 being the average ODI innings total at this venue which is known for its high-scoring nature, the visitors would be wanting to at least surpass this number. Having said that, a lot will depend on if Afghanistan play their full 50-over quota or not. Not that there is any doubt on their ability to last till the end but a major rain forecast in Pallekele today has it in it to play spoilsport.

Highest ODI run chases at Pallekele International Stadium

Highest successful run-chase in Pallekele ODIs was registered earlier this year when Sri Lanka had scored 300/5 in a 297-run chase. In what remains the only instance of a chasing team touching the 300-run mark in a successful chase at this stadium, Sri Lanka has defeated Zimbabwe with five wickets and nine balls remaining in the match.

