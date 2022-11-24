Pallekele International Cricket Stadium ODI records: Pallekele ODI records and highest innings totals

The first ODI of Afghanistan’s tour of Sri Lanka 2022 will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium tomorrow. In what is going to be only the fifth ODI between these two teams, it will be their first-ever bilateral ODI.

Pallekele, which has already hosted six white-ball matches this year, will be hosting Afghanistan for the first time in their first-ever bilateral match in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka, who have played 28 out of 30 Pallekele ODIs, have won and lost 14 times each. Although there’s no record for Afghans at this venue, they have defeated Sri Lanka once in four attempts in the 50-over format.

Gearing 🆙 in full force! 📸: Snapshots from AfghanAtalan’s last practice session ahead of their first match against Sri Lanka tomorrow.#AfghanAtalan | #AFGvSL | #SuperCola | #KamAir pic.twitter.com/HUl0nZP7rC — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) November 24, 2022

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium ODI records

Highest ODI run-scorers at this venue are Tillakaratne Dilshan (939), Kumar Sangakkara (429), Dinesh Chandimal (385), Upul Tharanga (354) and Kusal Mendis (349). A list of best ODI batters here among active cricketers is provided below:

Batters Matches Runs Highest Average SR 100 50 Dinesh Chandimal (SL) 17 385 75 25.66 68.26 0 1 Kusal Mendis (SL) 13 349 86* 29.08 83.89 0 2 Dasun Shanaka (SL) 9 332 102 41.5 111.03 1 2 Kusal Perera (SL) 9 317 68 35.22 123.21 0 4 Angelo Mathews (SL) 20 316 54* 21.06 72.14 0 1

Highest ODI wicket-takers at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium are Lasith Malinga (24), Thisara Perera (18), Ajantha Mendis (13), Akila Dananjaya (13) and Dilshan (13). Highest wicket-takers in ODIs played at this stadium among active cricketers are:

Bowlers Matches Wickets Average Economy SR Akila Dananjaya (SL) 6 13 20.23 5.97 20.3 Angelo Mathews (SL) 20 12 35.25 4.7 45 Jasprit Bumrah (IND) 2 9 7.77 3.5 13.3 Jeffrey Vandersay (SL) 4 9 14.22 4.62 18.4 Chris Woakes (ENG) 4 9 20 5.62 21.3

Highest innings totals in Pallekele ODIs

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 363/7 50 South Africa Sri Lanka 2018 327/6 50 Sri Lanka Zimbabwe 2011 307 50 Sri Lanka West Indies 2020 306/7 39 Sri Lanka South Africa 2018 302/7 50 New Zealand Pakistan 2011

On an average, one out of six ODI innings at this venue witnesses a batting team touching the 300-run mark. Only instance of a chasing team touching the 300-run mark in a successful run-chase here was registered when Sri Lanka scored 300/5 to chase a 297-run target in the penultimate over of the match earlier this year.

While there have been 17 instances of chasing teams winning Pallekele ODIs, teams batting first have won on 13 occasions in this format at this stadium.