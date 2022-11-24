HomeSearch

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium ODI records: Pallekele ODI records and highest innings totals

Dixit Bhargav
|Published Nov 24, 2022

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium ODI records: Pallekele ODI records and highest innings totals

Pallekele has hosted six white-ball matches this year.

The first ODI of Afghanistan’s tour of Sri Lanka 2022 will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium tomorrow. In what is going to be only the fifth ODI between these two teams, it will be their first-ever bilateral ODI.

Pallekele, which has already hosted six white-ball matches this year, will be hosting Afghanistan for the first time in their first-ever bilateral match in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka, who have played 28 out of 30 Pallekele ODIs, have won and lost 14 times each. Although there’s no record for Afghans at this venue, they have defeated Sri Lanka once in four attempts in the 50-over format.

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium ODI records

Highest ODI run-scorers at this venue are Tillakaratne Dilshan (939), Kumar Sangakkara (429), Dinesh Chandimal (385), Upul Tharanga (354) and Kusal Mendis (349). A list of best ODI batters here among active cricketers is provided below:

BattersMatchesRunsHighestAverageSR10050
Dinesh Chandimal (SL)173857525.6668.2601
Kusal Mendis (SL)1334986*29.0883.8902
Dasun Shanaka (SL)933210241.5111.0312
Kusal Perera (SL)93176835.22123.2104
Angelo Mathews (SL)2031654*21.0672.1401

Highest ODI wicket-takers at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium are Lasith Malinga (24), Thisara Perera (18), Ajantha Mendis (13), Akila Dananjaya (13) and Dilshan (13). Highest wicket-takers in ODIs played at this stadium among active cricketers are:

BowlersMatchesWicketsAverageEconomySR
Akila Dananjaya (SL)61320.235.9720.3
Angelo Mathews (SL)201235.254.745
Jasprit Bumrah (IND)297.773.513.3
Jeffrey Vandersay (SL)4914.224.6218.4
Chris Woakes (ENG)49205.6221.3

Highest innings totals in Pallekele ODIs

ScoreOversTeamOppositionYear
363/750South AfricaSri Lanka2018
327/650Sri LankaZimbabwe2011
30750Sri LankaWest Indies2020
306/739Sri LankaSouth Africa2018
302/750New ZealandPakistan2011

On an average, one out of six ODI innings at this venue witnesses a batting team touching the 300-run mark. Only instance of a chasing team touching the 300-run mark in a successful run-chase here was registered when Sri Lanka scored 300/5 to chase a 297-run target in the penultimate over of the match earlier this year.

ALSO READ: Pitch report of Pallekele International Cricket Stadium for Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1st ODI

While there have been 17 instances of chasing teams winning Pallekele ODIs, teams batting first have won on 13 occasions in this format at this stadium.

About the author
Dixit Bhargav

Dixit Bhargav

Born and brought up in Pathankot, Dixit Bhargav is an engineering and sports management graduate who is currently into his fifth year as a Cricket Editor at The SportsRush. His first cricketing memory dates back to 2002 when former India captain Sourav Ganguly had waved his jersey at the historic Lord’s balcony. What followed for an 8-year-old was an instant adulation for both Ganguly and the sport. The optimist in him is waiting for the day when Punjab Kings will win their maiden Indian Premier League title. When not watching cricket, he is mostly found in a cinema hall watching a Punjabi movie.

Read more from Dixit Bhargav