Pallekele International Cricket Stadium ODI records: Pallekele ODI records and highest innings totals

Dixit Bhargav
|Published Nov 24, 2022
The first ODI of Afghanistan’s tour of Sri Lanka 2022 will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium tomorrow. In what is going to be only the fifth ODI between these two teams, it will be their first-ever bilateral ODI.
Pallekele, which has already hosted six white-ball matches this year, will be hosting Afghanistan for the first time in their first-ever bilateral match in Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka, who have played 28 out of 30 Pallekele ODIs, have won and lost 14 times each. Although there’s no record for Afghans at this venue, they have defeated Sri Lanka once in four attempts in the 50-over format.
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium ODI records
Highest ODI run-scorers at this venue are Tillakaratne Dilshan (939), Kumar Sangakkara (429), Dinesh Chandimal (385), Upul Tharanga (354) and Kusal Mendis (349). A list of best ODI batters here among active cricketers is provided below:
|Batters
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest
|Average
|SR
|100
|50
|Dinesh Chandimal (SL)
|17
|385
|75
|25.66
|68.26
|0
|1
|Kusal Mendis (SL)
|13
|349
|86*
|29.08
|83.89
|0
|2
|Dasun Shanaka (SL)
|9
|332
|102
|41.5
|111.03
|1
|2
|Kusal Perera (SL)
|9
|317
|68
|35.22
|123.21
|0
|4
|Angelo Mathews (SL)
|20
|316
|54*
|21.06
|72.14
|0
|1
Highest ODI wicket-takers at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium are Lasith Malinga (24), Thisara Perera (18), Ajantha Mendis (13), Akila Dananjaya (13) and Dilshan (13). Highest wicket-takers in ODIs played at this stadium among active cricketers are:
|Bowlers
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|Economy
|SR
|Akila Dananjaya (SL)
|6
|13
|20.23
|5.97
|20.3
|Angelo Mathews (SL)
|20
|12
|35.25
|4.7
|45
|Jasprit Bumrah (IND)
|2
|9
|7.77
|3.5
|13.3
|Jeffrey Vandersay (SL)
|4
|9
|14.22
|4.62
|18.4
|Chris Woakes (ENG)
|4
|9
|20
|5.62
|21.3
Highest innings totals in Pallekele ODIs
|Score
|Overs
|Team
|Opposition
|Year
|363/7
|50
|South Africa
|Sri Lanka
|2018
|327/6
|50
|Sri Lanka
|Zimbabwe
|2011
|307
|50
|Sri Lanka
|West Indies
|2020
|306/7
|39
|Sri Lanka
|South Africa
|2018
|302/7
|50
|New Zealand
|Pakistan
|2011
On an average, one out of six ODI innings at this venue witnesses a batting team touching the 300-run mark. Only instance of a chasing team touching the 300-run mark in a successful run-chase here was registered when Sri Lanka scored 300/5 to chase a 297-run target in the penultimate over of the match earlier this year.
While there have been 17 instances of chasing teams winning Pallekele ODIs, teams batting first have won on 13 occasions in this format at this stadium.