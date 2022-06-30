Pallekele International Cricket Stadium pitch report: SL-W vs IND-W 1st ODI pitch report in Pallekele

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of SL W vs IN W first ODI match.

Sri Lanka Women will be up against India Women in the 1st ODI match of the three-match ODI series at the Pallekele International Stadium in Pallekele. This series is a part of the ICC championship.

India dominated the T20Is, and they would want to do the same in the ODIs as well. Harmanpreet Kaur is now the full-time ODI captain of the side after the retirement of Mithali Raj, and she would want to justify her selection. The Sri Lankan team would want to improve their recent performances.

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium pitch report

The Pallekele International Stadium in Pallekele has been really good for batting, and it was proven in the ODI matches played at this ground between Sri Lanka and Australia Men’s series. Both teams loved batting at this very ground.

This pitch is just like any normal Sri Lankan surface that will definitely favour the spinners during the match. The batters can play their shots freely after settling down, and the best phase to score runs is the initial overs of the innings with the new hardball. In the middle overs, the spinners are expected to take over the game.

From the T20I series win against Sri Lanka to the plans for the Commonwealth Games. 👍 👍#TeamIndia captain @ImHarmanpreet discusses it all with @JemiRodrigues after the third #SLvIND T20I. 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/MRJ8l2kMcJ — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 28, 2022

The outfield of this ground is fast, and the batters will get the full value of their shots if they can put them in the gaps. Normally, the games at Pallekele are decided in the middle-overs, where the spinners will be dominating the proceedings.

Overcast conditions are expected in the match, and the humidity will be on the higher end as well. Both sides would want to bat first as the pitch can slow down as the game will progress. A total of 30 Men’s ODIs have been played here at this ground, where the 1st innings average score has been 252 runs. Out of 30 matches, 17 matches have been won by the chasing teams.