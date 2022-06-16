Pallekele International Cricket Stadium pitch report 2nd ODI SL vs AUS: Kandy pitch good for batting or bowling SL vs AUS ODI

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium pitch report 2nd ODI SL vs AUS: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of SL vs AUS 2nd ODI.

Sri Lanka will be up against Australia in the 2nd ODI match of the 5-match series at the Pallekele International Stadium in Pallekele. Australians won the first ODI match, and they would want to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

The Australian team has been facing some injuries as well, and Ashton Agar and Marcus Stoinis are the latest names to be missing out. Australians have added Matt Kuhnemann and Travis Head to their ODI squad. The Sri Lankans played well in the first ODI, and they would want to make a comeback in this match.

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium pitch report 2nd ODI SL vs AUS

The pitch at the Pallekele Stadium in Pallekele has been great for batting, and it was proven in the last match as well. Glenn Maxwell played a blinder in the last match, and the batters of the Sri Lankan team played well as well.

The pitch supported the batters, but only after settling down. This pitch has been favouring the spinners a lot, and they will again play a big part on this surface. There will be a lot of humidity in the 2nd ODI as well, and the heavy weather will again favour the spinners. The Australians would want to add an extra spinner in their ranks.

A scintillating 80* (51) from Glenn Maxwell gets our Aussie men across the line by two wickets in the first ODI on the Qantas Tour of Sri Lanka! Well played 🇦🇺 #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/Ws1KlP3GHG — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) June 14, 2022

Generally, the track at the Pallekele is a flat one, and the batters get full reward for their stroke play. The outfield of the ground is quite fast as well, the powerplay overs will again play a big part in this match.

A total of 29 ODIs have been played here at this ground, where the 1st innings average score has been 254 runs. Out of 29 matches, 17 matches have been won by the chasing teams. The batting becomes easier under lights, so both teams would want to bowl first after winning the toss.