Pallekele International Cricket Stadium pitch report: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1st ODI pitch report tomorrow match

Sri Lanka will take on Afghanistan in the 1st ODI of the 3-match series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele. This is the first assignment of both teams after the T20 World Cup 2022. The World Cup was not a good tournament for both teams, and they would want to kickstart from here.

Sri Lanka’s record at their home venue is great, and they would want to continue that in this series as well. The duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana will again carry a lot of responsibilities on their shoulders as they are the leading spinners of the side.

Afghanistan’s bowling attack is full of quality spinners, and they will enjoy playing at this very venue. In batting, Rahmat Shah is an important part of the ODI squad, whereas new captain Hashmatullah Shahidi will also play an important role in this series for the Afghan side.

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium pitch report

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is a typical subcontinent track, where the batters will have a good time after getting settled, and the spinners will also have a role to play in the game. This track will definitely suit the playing style of both teams playing in the match.

There is a flat track at this ground, and the batters will definitely enjoy batting at this surface in the initial overs of the game. Once settled, the batters can post high scores here. As the match goes on, the pitch will get a little drier, and the spinners will play a big role in the match.

A total of 5 ODIs have been played this year at this venue, where the average 1st innings score has been 275 runs, which indicates that the pitch has been good for batting. Out of 5 matches, 3 matches have been won by the teams batting first. The captains may opt to bat first upon winning the toss here at this venue.