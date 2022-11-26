Pallekele pitch report tomorrow match: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI pitch report at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

The 2nd ODI of the 3-match ODI series between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele. Afghanistan won the first ODI match, and they will aim to win the series here, whereas the Sri Lankan team will play for respect.

Sri Lanka have performed well with the white ball this year, but they failed to impress in the 1st ODI match. Apart from Pathum Nissanka, the other batters of the side badly. Wanindu Hasaranga scored a half-century in the last match, and he will be the biggest asset with the ball as well.

The conditions in Pallekele are tailor-made for Afghanistan, and they proved their class in the 1st ODI match as well. Ibrahim Zadran has been impressive, and he continued to impress in the last match. The bowling is the strength of this side, and they will again be lethal here.

Pallekele pitch report tomorrow match

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will be hosting the 2nd match of the series in a row, and it can certainly play a part on the pitch as well in this match. In the last match, it was seen that the pacers enjoyed bowling in the initial overs of the match, and the batters also had a good time out there in the middle.

The same pitch can be used in this match as well, and it can be on the slower side in this one. This pitch is famous for assisting the spinners, and this match can be a great game for the spinners. The pitch should be good for batting in the initial overs but can get slow down as the match goes on.

WHAT A WIN FOR AFGHANISTAN! 🙌#AfghanAtalan put on a clinical all-round performance as they backed up a disciplined batting performance with a superb bowling effort to beat @OfficialSLC by 60 runs in the 1st game and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. #AFGvSL pic.twitter.com/yetWIF8qL0 — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) November 25, 2022

A total of 6 ODIs have been played this year at this venue, where the average 1st innings score has been 278 runs. Batting first has been the mantra to win here, and the captains may opt to bat upon winning the toss in this match as well.