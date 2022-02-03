Paul Stirling IPL team: What is Paul Stirling base price in IPL 2022 auction?

Paul Stirling IPL team: The Irish experienced opener batter has been a prominent name across various T20 leagues in the world.

During the tenth match of the ongoing seventh season of the Pakistan Super League between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators at the National stadium in Karachi, Islamabad’s opening batter Paul Stirling, continuing with his purple patch of form, smashed a 23-ball half-century in only the 6th Over of the innings to hand his side a fantastic start yet again.

The 31-year-old from Ireland, ultimately got Out in the eighth Over at the individual score of 58 off 28 deliveries; an innings which was laden with 7 Fours and 3 towering sixes.

This is now Stirling’s 2nd fifty in three innings in the ongoing PSL, having smashed a match-winning 57 off 25 deliveries for Islamabad in his first match of the season.

The right-handed batter, who also occasionally bowls off-spin, has been quite a popular name, especially in the various T20 franchise Cricket across the world.

However, the Irishman is yet to be handed an IPL contract in the 14 editions of the marquee league’s existence.

Paul Stirling IPL team

With the mega auction for the upcoming 15th season of the IPL around the corner, Paul Stirling has made it to the list of 590 individuals who have been shortlisted by the 10 franchises.

Placed in the set ‘BA4′, the 31-year-old’s name will be up for bidding at a base price of INR 50 Lakh.

During the 2021 IPL auction, Stirling surprisingly could not find his name amongst the 292 players who were named in the auction list.

The Irish batter is rich in experience when it comes to the T20 format with a total of 94 T20Is under his belt. He is in fact placed at the 6th spot in the leading run-scorers’ list in T20Is, amassing 2606 runs at an average of 30.65.

He has also smashed 19 half-centuries and a century in his illustrious T20I career so far.

As far as the franchise T20 Cricket is concerned, Stirling has featured in a total of 264 T20 matches (including T20Is) till date and has amassed a total of 6658 runs at an average of 26.73 with the help of 45 fifties and a couple of hundreds.