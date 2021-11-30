Paytm IND vs NZ Mumbai Test tickets: How to book tickets for India vs New Zealand 2nd Test at Wankhede Stadium?

IND vs NZ Mumbai Test tickets online booking: The SportsRush present before you full ticketing details for IND vs NZ 2nd Test.

The second Test of the ongoing New Zealand’s tour of India will commence from December 3 in Mumbai. Coming on the back of a riveting draw which went down to the wire in Kanpur, both the teams would want to win this match and the two-match Test series.

In addition to earning 12 World Test Championship points, a victory will end India’s drought of Test wins against New Zealand. The last when India had defeated New Zealand in a Test was half-a-decade ago in Indore.

Talking of droughts, a victory for the visitors will end an even bigger drought for them for their last Test victory in India had come at the Wankhede Stadium itself but way back in 1988.

Card game of choice for today’s trip to the airport? Monopoly Deal. #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/KYOo8Y8rYu — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 30, 2021

As far as the hosts are concerned, regular captain Virat Kohli is set to return to international cricket after resting during the three-match T20I series and the first Test. New Zealand, on the other hand, might be tempted to play fast bowler Neil Wagner especially after observing their pacers’ success at the Green Park.

IND vs NZ Mumbai Test tickets

The tickets for the second Test between India and New Zealand can be bought from Paytm Insider. You can visit either their website or application to book the tickets.

All you have to do is enter the location (venue of the match) and click on the icon showing Paytm Test Series 2nd Test. You are most likely to find this icon on the homepage itself.

Subsequently, click on “Buy Now” towards the right of your computer screens. The next page will ask you to select your preferred ticket(s) according to various stands of the stadium. Upon selecting the required number of tickets of your preferred price category, follow simple steps to complete the online transaction.

To easily reach the Paytm Insider page for the tickets of the second Test between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium, click below:

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test (December 3-7) – Mumbai.