Arshdeep Singh was the standout performer for PBKS during their tournament opener in Mohali. (Photo Courtesy: PTI)

The eighteenth match of the ongoing 16th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Punjab Kings and the Gujarat Titans tomorrow (Thursday), at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Both the teams found themselves on the wrong side of the result during their previous respective match, although the one suffered by the Titans would have been the hardest of pill to swallow by any means.

While PBKS handed Sunrisers Hyderabad their first win of the season courtesy of their overall poor outing with the bat, GT pace bowler Yash Dayal failed to defend 29 runs for his team in the last Over, as Rinku Singh smashed him five Sixes in a row to literally rob GT of their third successive win in the season.

PBKS have won 9 of the 11 matches they have played in Mohali since the 2018 edition of the league, while GT have done very little wrong this year so far as a collective unit. An interesting battle is certainly up for grabs tomorrow night in Mohali.

PBKS vs GT Pitch Report of Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali

Mohali last hosted the second match of the second match of the ongoing season between PBKS and KKR, and the pitch turned out to be a decent one for the batters with the ball coming on to the bat nicely for them. Punjab had posted 191/5 on the scoreboard after batting first.

“I tried to be unpredictable. The wicket was good for batting so I was mixing it up,” remarked PBKS left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh during the post-match presentation.

The Mohali pitch also offers the pacers with some decent bounce, especially with the new ball. Arshdeep did make good use of the bouncers during the aforementioned match as well.

Overall, expect a high-scoring contest tomorrow, with the team winning the Toss highly likely to bowl first.

Notable available players for PBKS and GT tomorrow

Explosive English batter Liam Livingstone has finally joined the PBKS squad after recovering from his knee injury. He is highly likely to be available right away for tomorrow’s match.

GT skipper Hardik Pandya too, will be available for selection after missing the previous match against KKR.