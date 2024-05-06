Simone Biles Celebrates Her Upcoming First Anniversary With a Set of Memorable Throwback Pictures

Simone Biles’ grand wedding with NFL icon Jonathan Owens was an event to remember for everyone involved, including her fans. The occasion spread over days with multiple celebrations attending the wedding. And now, time has flown by as she eagerly waits for her first anniversary.

To commemorate the occasion, Biles released a series of unseen pictures from her destination wedding in Cabo, Mexico. The series of pictures featured her and several friends and family members having the time of their lives.

“Since our wedding anniversary is tomorrow – I’m going to do a weekend throwback of some of my favorite pictures & moments from the weekend”

The pictures had Biles, Owens, her parents, sister Adria, his family, and several friends helping themselves with drinks. The couple had a pool party to beat the heat of the island and donned swimsuits, hats, and sunglasses.

Amidst the plethora of pictures where the star gymnast seemed to be indulging in beverages to her heart’s content, a hilarious shot of her and her mother, Nellie Biles, stole the show. Her parents were overjoyed for her and partied along, dancing away and having a blast. However, between the gymnast’s drinks and her parents’ concerns, she recalled a funny exchange.

“momma biles is probably telling me I need to eat before I black out…….

which would have been good advice about 3 hrs before this…….. bc I did indeed black out & miss the rest of the pool party…”

Later, she also shared the picture revealing how she blacked out drunk in the first place. Biles was seen positioned hilariously as someone poured drinks straight into her mouth. She confessed that she bore the weight of her actions after that fun session of drinking and celebrating.

Biles and Owens seemed to be happy to see their friends and family have an amazing time on their special day. Later, as they moved on to their wedding ceremony, fans were in awe of how personalized every element was. From their initials embroidered on every piece of fabric to having custom cocktails, they made sure to keep their guests as happy as they could.

But Simone Biles had already tied the knot before her grand ceremony

Before her extravagant trip to Cabo, along with her friends and family, Biles had surprised fans with unexpected photographs featuring her and Owens in a wedding getup. The couple put up pictures exiting a courthouse, where Owens donned a tan suit, and Biles wore a white ruffled gown holding a bouquet.

It turns out that they decided to register their wedding before the actual celebration and went to the courthouse to get their marriage license. They organized the destination wedding later and flooded their social media with carefully curated details and happy smiles as they took the next step forward.