PBKS vs RR Head to Head in IPL history | Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL Stats | IPL 2021 Match 32

PBKS vs RR Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 32nd match of IPL 2021.

The 32nd match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Dubai tomorrow. Given how fierce matches between these two teams have been in the recent years, fans can anticipate another intriguing contest at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

In the eight matches that Punjab have played this season, they have won three and lost five to be at the sixth position on the points table. Rajasthan, on the other hand, are at the fifth position on the back of three wins and four losses in their seven matches so far.

As far as playing at this venue is concerned, Kings have won five and lost three out of their eight matches. A primary reason why PBKS would be fancying their chances against Royals is the fact that the latter have lost six out of their seven matches in Dubai including losing their last four matches in a row.

PBKS vs RR Head to Head records in IPL history

Total number of matches played: 22

Matches won by PBKS: 10

Matches won by RR: 12

Matched played in India: 17 (PBKS 8, RR 9)

Matches played outside India: 5 (PBKS 2, RR 3)

PBKS average score against RR: 169

RR average score against PBKS: 172

Most runs for PBKS: 441 (Lokesh Rahul)

Most runs for RR: 525 (Sanju Samson)

Most wickets for PBKS: 7 (Mohammed Shami and Mujeeb Ur Rahman)

Most wickets for RR: 3 (Chris Morris and Chetan Sakariya)

Most catches for PBKS: 7 (Lokesh Rahul)

Most catches for RR: 9 (Sanju Samson)

The last time when Punjab and Rajasthan had locked horns against each other was at the Wankhede Stadium earlier this year. In what was a high-scoring contest, Kings had registered a four-run victory.

The match is fondly remembered for RR captain Sanju Samson refusing all-rounder Chris Morris a single when they had needed five runs to win off two balls. Despite scoring his third IPL century, Samson was dismissed on the last ball of the match by Arshdeep Singh.