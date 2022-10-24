Perth Cricket Ground T20 records highest score in T20: Highest successful T20 run chase at Optus Stadium

Perth Cricket Ground T20 records highest score in T20: Perth Stadium will be hosting its fourth T20I tomorrow.

The 19th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will be played between Australia and Sri Lanka in Perth tomorrow. Only the fourth T20I to be played at this venue, it is going to be the second match of this tournament here.

Traveling from Sydney after a humiliating loss against New Zealand in the first Super 12 match on Saturday, hosts and defending champions Australia will have to return to winning ways to not let their future depend on other teams’ results.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have traveled from Hobart to face Australia for the ninth time in the shortest format in 2022. Having said that, a major difference between them and Australia is that they have reached the Western shores on the back of defeating Ireland on Saturday.

Part of two out of the three Perth T20Is thus far, Australia have won and lost a match each in the shortest format at this stadium. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be playing their first-ever international match at this venue on Tuesday.

Readers must note that the Perth Stadium has hosted a total of 24 Men’s T20s in almost the last half-a-decade. While the team batting first has won 14 matches, the team batting second has won the remaining 10.

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 213/3 20 Perth Scorchers Brisbane Heat 2020 210/4 20 Brisbane Heat Perth Scorchers 2018 208/6 20 England Australia 2022 200/9 20 Australia England 2022 196/7 20 Perth Scorchers Melbourne Renegades 2019

Highest successful T20 run chase at Optus Stadium

Out of the 28 completed T20 innings here, innings total in excess of 200 have been registered on four occasions (twice in international cricket). As far as the same in a successful run-chase is concerned, it is yet to happen at this stadium.