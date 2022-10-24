Perth pitch report Optus Stadium: AUS vs SL pitch report tomorrow match batting or bowling

Perth pitch report Optus Stadium: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup match.

Australia will face Sri Lanka in their next Super-12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The home side lost the first match, and they would want to bounce back, whereas Sri Lanka will look to get their 2nd straight win.

Australia lost a one-sided contest against New Zealand in Sydney, and their NRR has been impacted heavily. Despite a defeat, they are one of the best teams in the tournament, and they have everything in their Arsenal to make a strong comeback in the tournament.

After playing the qualifiers, Sri Lanka won their first Super-12 match against Ireland as well. The spinners of the side have done well, and the pacers will also want to contribute here on a bouncy Perth track. The openers of the side have batted really well.

Perth pitch report Optus Stadium

Perth’s Optus Stadium is set to host its second match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. England and Afghanistan recently battled out on this ground, and it was a close affair. Perth’s pitch always has some extra bouncy and carry, and it was proved in the last match as well.

Australia and Sri Lanka both have some decent pacers in their ranks, and they will get a good amount of bounce from this track which will help them trouble the batters. The shorter balls are going to be a great asset for the pace bowlers. It will be interesting to see how a bowler like Pat Cummins will use the conditions.

With all being said, this is an excellent pitch to bat on as well. Due to the true bounce on this track, the batters will be able to play and time their shots properly here. The average 1st innings score in Big Bash League here is 167 runs, and with a faster outfield, the runs will flow here. The recent T20I between Australia and England here was a run-scoring affair.

Both captains may opt to bowl first after winning the toss at this very venue. The straighter boundary is a little small, and the batters will target that area.