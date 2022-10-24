“They are three of best in the world”: Mitch Marsh backs trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood to be at their best vs Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup match at Perth

Mitch Marsh has backed the trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood to be at their best in Perth against Sri Lanka.

Australia certainly started the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 as one of the favourites, but they suffered a huge defeat in the first match against New Zealand. This group is very tough, and the NRR may play a part in the end, and New Zealand’s defeat hampered their NRR as well.

The bowlers of the side were smashed all over the ground in the first match, and this thing has to improve. Australia’s next match is against Sri Lanka at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The pitch in Perth supports the pacers due to extra bounce, and the Aussie pacers will look forward to it.

The pace trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood is certainly one of the best in the tournament, and they would want to show their authority on a pace-friendly wicket.

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh addressed the reporters ahead of the match against Sri Lanka, and he has backed the pace trio of Hazlewood, Starc and Cummins to make a big comeback against Sri Lanka. Marsh said that these three are one of the most bowlers in the world at the moment.

Marsh insists that all the best players in the world bounce from their setbacks, and the pace trio will also be doing the same against Sri Lanka. He backed all three of them to come out good on the bouncy wicket at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

“We know the big three bowlers when they get going, they’re very hard to stop. After the other night we’ll see a big response from them,” Marsh told reporters.

“They’re three of the best fast bowlers that Australia’s ever had, three of the best in the world (at the moment). All the best players in the world bounce back from setbacks – I mean that’s a pretty minor setback – but I’m sure they’ll be fired up.”

“(On) a fast and bouncy wicket, so hopefully they’ll be fired up and ready to go.”

Marsh also confirmed that he will be joining the pace attack in Perth after recovering from his ankle injury. So, apart from three front-line pacers, Australia will have the option of Marcus Stoinis and Mitch Marsh as well in the pace-bowling department.