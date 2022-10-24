“You’ve got to change your game plan”: Mark Waugh urges Australia to be flexible with game plan ahead of Sri Lanka clash in T20 World Cup 2022

Former Australian player Mark Waugh has some advice for the Australian team ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka.

The defending champions Australia had a terrible start to the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super-12 stage when New Zealand defeated them by a huge margin of 89 runs in the first match. Australia did not just lose the match, but their NRR also took heavy suffering.

Australia were asked to chase 201 in Sydney, but they were bundled out for just 111 runs. The side struggled in all the departments, but it is safe to say that the Australian side is still one of the strongest sides in the competition, and they can bounce back for sure.

Australia will now face Sri Lanka in their next match at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Tuesday. Looking at this group, Australia will have to take this game as a knockout as one more defeat can derail their campaign.

Mark Waugh urges Australia to be flexible with game plan against Sri Lanka

Former Australian batter Mark Waugh has criticized Australia for their pre-planned approach against New Zealand in the Super-12 match in Sydney. He said that the Australian side did not expect the New Zealand side to play that way, and they just could not plan accordingly.

Waugh insists that the game plan must change according to the situation of the match, and the captain should have used his gut feeling instead of going into the game in the already planned manner. He asked the Australian team to be a little flexible with their game plan during the tournament.

“I just don’t think we were prepared for what was going on,” Waugh told foxsports.com.au.

“We didn’t think New Zealand would come out and play like that and you’ve got to think on your feet sometimes.

“You’ve got to change your game plan, and go with your gut feeling sometimes rather than planning everything before the game and it gets a bit too structured.”

Australia’s playing 11 was already known to many, and with the same approach, they won the last T20 World Cup as well. Waugh also said that Maxwell should have bowled in the last match, but the team just used their already-planned strategy of bowling Marcus Stoinis due to the overcast conditions.