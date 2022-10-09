Perth Stadium boundary distance: What is Optus Stadium Perth boundary size and ground dimension?

Perth Stadium boundary distance: The SportsRush brings you the boundary dimensions of the Optus Stadium in Perth.

International cricket finally returns in Perth where the arc rivals Australia and England will go head to head against each other in the 1st T20I of the series. With the T20 World Cup on the horizon, both teams would want to give their very best in this series.

Australia are being cautious with their prime bowlers, and they have rested them for the first T20I in Perth. Even Glenn Maxwell will not be playing the match. After resting in Brisbane, Mitch Marsh is set to return to the side, whereas it will be interesting to see whether Marcus Stoinis gets involved or not.

For England, they will be bolstered by the return of their white-ball captain Jos Buttler, who missed the entire 7-match series against Pakistan. Liam Livingstone is set to be on the sidelines for this match as well. The pacers of the English side will enjoy the conditions in Perth.

Perth Stadium boundary distance

Perth is one of the most iconic cricket venues in Australia, and it has been deprived of the games in the last couple of years because of Western Australian state restrictions due to Covid. WACA stadium used to be the iconic Perth venue, but after the inauguration of the Optus Stadium, WACA stadium is just being used for domestic games.

Optus Stadium was officially opened in 2018, and it is one of the grandest stadiums in the world. It is not just a cricket stadium, but it hosts a number of games such as AFL, Soccer, etc. The field or dimensions of the stadium depends on the nature of the sports it is hosting.

England have arrived. It’s been a long time since they’ve played here at Optus stadium! #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/J80nuIqUBt — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) October 8, 2022

Talking about cricket, the straighter boundaries of this ground are small, whereas the mid-wicket boundaries are a little bigger. If the dimensions from the central pitch are concerned, the straighter boundaries are around 70 metres, whereas the midwicket boundaries are around 85 metres.

There is a good amount of bounce available in Perth, and the batters will enjoy batting here. Considering the short straight boundaries, the short-balls can be a good weapon for the pacers.