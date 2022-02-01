Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Head to Head PSL history | PZ vs LQ records | PSL 2022 Match 9

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the ninth match of PSL 2022.

The ninth match of the ongoing seventh season of the Pakistan Super League will be played between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars in Karachi tonight.

In the two PSL 2022 matches that both Peshawar and Lahore have played till now, they have won and lost one each to be at the fifth and fourth position respectively on the points table. A one-sided victory could witness one of these team to join defending champions Multan Sultans in the Top two positions on the table.

Qalandars might not have a favourable head-to-head record over Zalmi over the years but Shaheen Shah Afridi and his men would be confident of them beating this opposition for four times in a row in the last two seasons.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Head to Head PSL

Total number of matches played: 13

Matches won by PZ: 8

Matches won by LQ: 5

Matches played in Pakistan: 4 (PZ 1, LQ 3)

Matches played at the National Stadium: 2 (PZ 0, LQ 2)

PZ average score against LQ: 137

LQ average score against PZ: 135

Most runs for PZ: 278 (Kamran Akmal)

Most runs for LQ: 193 (Fakhar Zaman)

Most wickets for PZ: 15 (Wahab Riaz)

Most wickets for LQ: 13 (Shaheen Shah Afridi)

Most catches for PZ: 12 (Kamran Akmal)

Most catches for LQ: 6 (Ben Dunk and Fakhar Zaman)

In their last encounter against each other, which was a PSL 2021 league match in Abu Dhabi, Lahore had successfully defended a 171-run target by restricting Peshawar to 160/8 in 20 overs.

LQ spinner Rashid Khan had played a key role in the victory by picking career-best PSL bowling figures of 4-1-20-5 dismissing David Miller, Rovman Powell, Shefane Rutherford, Fabian Allen and Wahab Riaz. Playing only his fourth PSL match, Rashid had dismissed four batters between 10 deliveries to run through the opposition’s middle-order.