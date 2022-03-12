Pink ball Test records: All pink ball Test match list

Pink ball Test records: The SportsRush brings you the important pink ball records and all the pink ball test records.

India will take on Sri Lanka in the 2nd test of the series at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This is the 19th overall D/N test game. This will be India’s 4th D/N game and the third one at home. Sri Lanka have also played four test games so far.

Both India and Sri Lanka have won two of their three games so far in the pink-ball tests. India have won the first game of the series in Mohali, and a win in Bengaluru will seal the series for them.

Pink ball Test records

Australia is the most dominating team in the pink-ball tests, and they are yet to lose a game with the pink ball. Mitchell Starc is the highest wicket-taker with the pink ball [56 wickets in 10 games], whereas David Warner is the highest run-scorer. In terms of spinners, Nathan Lyon is the highest wicket-taker.

Devendra Bishoo has scalped 8/49 against Pakistan, and this is the best figure in a pink ball test by any bowler. Virat Kohli is the only Indian player to score a century with the pink ball. He scored that century against Bangladesh in Kolkata’s Eden Garden.

David Warner smashed 335 runs in Pakistan in 2019 in Adelaide which is the highest score by any player in D/N tests. The pacers have dominated the pink-ball tests so far with 422 wickets in 18 test games at 24.48, with a total of 17 five-wicket halls.

