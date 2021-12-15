Pink Ball Test records: Who has scored most runs and picked most wickets in Day-night Tests?

Pink Ball Test records: The SportsRush brings you interesting stats about the pink ball tests ahead of the Ashes 2021-22 2nd test at Adelaide.

Australia are currently 1-0 ahead in the Ashes 2021-22, and they would want to continue their form. The 2nd Ashes test is set to start from 16 December in Adelaide, and it will be a pink-ball Test. Overall, this will be the 16th D/N test, whereas it will be the 9th one in Australia.

The last D/N test in Australia was played on this very ground only. Australia defeated India by 8 wickets, where India managed to score just 36 runs in the 2nd innings. As far as England is concerned, they lost their last D/N game against India in Ahmedabad. England managed to score just 81 runs in the 2nd innings of the game.

Pink Ball Test records

The record of the Australian team is stellar in pink-ball tests, whereas England clearly struggles. Australia have won all eight of their games, whereas England have lost three of their four so far. All the D/N games of the Australian side have been on their home soil, and they have been dominating in them.

Mitchell Starc is the highest wicket-taker with the pink ball, whereas David Warner is the highest run-scorer. Starc has scalped 46 wickets in eight games, whereas David Warner has scored 596 runs in six games. Steve Smith (502 runs) and Marnus Labuschagne (489 runs) are second and third on the overall pink-ball runs list respectively. Nathan Lyon has been the best spinner with 29 wickets under his belt. In overall pink ball tests, pacers have taken 354 wickets, whereas spinners have taken 115 wickets.

Mitchell Starc is a master of the pink ball 🔥 Will he become the first to 50 wickets in day-night Tests this week? #Ashes pic.twitter.com/rJ0ApYM0y8 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) December 15, 2021

Australia will miss Josh Hazlewood in the game, who also boasts a brilliant record in D/N tests. For England, the duo of Stuart Broad and James Anderson have played all four of their games. Anderson has scalped 14 pink ball wickets, whereas Stuart Broad has 10 wickets. In terms of batting, Joe Root is the best English batter with 299 runs.