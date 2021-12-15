“Richo with pace is seriously scary”: Cameron Green warns England about Jhye Richardson ahead of Ashes 2021-22 Adelaide test

Ashes 2021-22: Jhye Richardson will replace Josh Hazlewood in Australia’s playing eleven for the D/N test in Adelaide.

Australia have announced their playing 11 for the Adelaide Test . Jhye Richardson will replace Josh Hazlewood in the side, who is out due to a side strain. This will be Richardson’s first test after almost three years. In 2019, Richardson dislocated his shoulder while fielding in Sharjah. The shoulder injury took away his Ashes dream in 2019, but he is set to play his first Ashes Test in Adelaide.

Richardson mainly focussed on white-ball since his return, but he had a terrific spell with red-ball this season. In the Sheffield Shield this season, Richardson has scalped 23 wickets in four games. Pat Cummins, who himself has been through a lot of injuries talked about Richardson’s selection in the playing eleven.

“If we go back to 2019, he played two really good Test matches (and) was on the verge of an Ashes series and (ODI) World Cup before he had his shoulder injury,” Cummins said.

“He’s done it really well, he’s taken his time. Last year he battled in the field but was one of the main bowlers in the Big Bash.”

“He looks to be not only as good a bowler as he was two years ago, I think he’s better. He’s got more control, he’s got all the skills and just that little bit older.”

Jhye Richardson in the #SheffieldShield so far this season: 1/5 & 2/37 v Tasmania (WACA)

3/22 & 2/75 v South Australia (WACA)

3/38 & 5/23 v Queensland (Gabba)

4/53 v Tasmania (Blundstone Arena) 20 wickets at an average of 12.65 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iljemHiRSl — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) November 23, 2021

Ashes 2021-22: Cameron Green warns England about Jhye Richardson

Jhye Richardson’s teammate Cameron Green has warned the English players about Jhye’s bowling. Both of them play together in the domestic circuit, and Green believes Richardson’s pace is ‘seriously scary’ to face.

“It feels like he’s a level above state cricket and he’s ready for Test cricket again,” Green said.

“He’s a level above with that accuracy that he’s got.”

“Out and out ‘Richo’ with pace is seriously scary. But he’s probably brought that (pace) a little bit back to be consistent. With all the skills he’s got as well he doesn’t really need it.”

“In saying that, Richo dialing it back is still probably 140(kph).”

The Adelaide test is set to start from 16 December 2021, and it will be a pink-ball test.