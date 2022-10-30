“I’m definitely not against batting first”: Aaron Finch open to changing chasing strategy after winning toss ahead of Super 12 match vs Ireland at Gabba

The form of the Australian team has not been great in the tournament so far. Aaron Finch has hinted that the Australian team is open to changing their strategy of chasing in the tournament. Australia failed to chase against the Blackcaps, whereas they found it tough to chase the target against Sri Lanka as well.

Ahead of the tournament, they were termed the favourites to win the title but they have failed to meet the expectations so far in the tournament. The rest of the matches are almost like knockouts for the Australian side, and Finch said that the team will do everything in their control to enter the knockouts.

The Australian side is battling through some Covid cases as well in the tournament. First Adam Zampa was tested positive, and then wicket-keeper Matthew Wade also tested positive for Covid. Head coach Andrew McDonald is concerned about more cases in the side.

Aaron Finch open to changing chasing strategy after winning toss

It is a general trend in T20s to chase after winning the toss, but the formula has not been working in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. The teams batting first have dominated the tournament so far, and the run-chasing has been tough. Pakistan recently failed to chase even 131 runs against Zimbabwe.

In the last T20 World Cup, chasing almost guaranteed success, but the formula has changed. Finch pointed out that the dew factor played a massive part in the last year’s world cup in the subcontinent conditions, but the case is not the same this time around. Finch said that he is not against the idea of batting first as well looking at the conditions.

“The dew factor in the subcontinent played a huge part in that becoming a really chase-bias tournament (last year),” Aaron Finch said to the reporters.

“But then you’ve got the weather factor as well in most games that have been played (this year) – there’s been some around for a lot of games.”

“So teams generally prefer to chase (in those conditions), but I’m definitely not against batting first.”

Australia’s next match is against Ireland on Monday at the Gabba in Brisbane, and every game is now a do-or-die game for the Australian side.