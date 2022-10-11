Pitch report for NZ vs BAN T20: Hagley Oval Christchurch pitch report tomorrow match

Pitch report for NZ vs BAN T20: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the NZ vs BAN T20 match in Christchurch.

New Zealand will face Bangladesh in the 6th match of the tri-series on Wednesday. All the matches of the series are being played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. This is the last series for all three teams ahead of the World Cup.

After losing the initial game against Pakistan, the Blackcaps have won their two games on the trot. The batters of the side have been playing great, and the bowlers have also done their job really well. It is safe to say that the Kiwis will be the favourites to win in their home conditions.

The Bangla tigers have lost both of their games, and this is a do-or-die for them. This team has struggled in both batting and bowling departments, and this will again be a tough game for them.

Pitch report for NZ vs BAN T20

Christchurch’s Hagley Oval has been a beautiful pitch to bat on, but the scores in this series at this ground have not justified the track yet. However, the fact that every match is being played at the same stadium also makes the track difficult to bat on.

The average 1st innings score in the 4 T20Is played in the series so far has been 145 runs, which is certainly lower than the overall average score at this ground. Out of the 4 T20Is, three of them have been won by the chasing teams, so it is evident that the track gets better in the 2nd innings.

The spinners are playing a big part in the series, and the duo of Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner did the job for New Zealand in the last match. Even the pacers can swing the ball in the initial overs of the match, but the bigger mid-wicket boundaries and a little slower pitch is assisting the spinners.

Both Kane Williamson and Shakib al Hasan would want to chase upon winning the toss in this match as well. New Zealand can confirm their place in the final by winning this match.