Pitch report of Christchurch Hagley Oval: Christchurch pitch for NZ vs PAK T20 tomorrow match

Pitch report of Christchurch Hagley Oval: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of NZ vs PAK T20I match.

New Zealand will take on Pakistan in the 2nd match of the New Zealand-Pakistan-Bangladesh tri-series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Pakistan started the tournament with a win, and they are aiming for a 2nd successive victory. New Zealand will be playing its first match of the tournament.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, the Blackcaps would want to get their combination set. Daryl Mitchell’s injury is a big blow for the side, whereas Mitchell Santner is also not available for the Kiwis. Kane Williamson’s fitness will again be under the radar, whereas young Finn Allen would like to impress in this series as well.

Pakistan started the series with a win, and they will be looking to continue their momentum. Yet again, Mohammad Rizwan played a brilliant knock to carry the batting of Pakistan. Shaheen Afridi is a part of the series, and it will be interesting to see whether Pakistan will play him in this match or not.

Pitch report of Christchurch Hagley Oval

Hagley Oval hosted the opening match of the series as well, and it was again proved that this track is a brilliant one for T20 cricket. The balls come onto the bat quite nicely, and the batters can play on the rise shots. In the initial overs of the match, the pacers can move the ball as this is an open stadium.

The outfield at the Hagley Oval is quite fast, and once placed in the gap, the batters will see the ball rocketing toward the boundary. The straighter boundaries are small, but the bigger midwicket boundaries will bring the spinners into the game in the initial overs.

The average 1st innings T20I score here has been 168 runs, and anything above 170 runs will be a really good score at this very track. Both captains may opt to chase upon winning the toss.