Pitch report of Melbourne Cricket Ground: India vs Pakistan pitch report Super 12 match in T20 World Cup 2022

Pitch report of Melbourne Cricket Ground: The highly-anticipated India versus Pakistan T20 World Cup clash will take place tomorrow at MCG.

Unless the rain Gods decide to not play spoilsport, the India versus Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (tomorrow) might well live up to the hype that has been created, especially since the Asia Cup this September.

Despite the T20I head-to-head record between these two teams reading 8-3 in favour of India, the ones following these sides operating in the recent past are very well aware that the contest will be more or less even, with fans unabatedly debating on which side go in as favourites during the face-off tomorrow.

It will be interesting to see the players’ combination both the teams go for, especially in view of the likely overcast conditions likely to be observed throughout the match.

In case of 20-Overs-a-side contest, Mohammed Shami might come into the playing XI likely replacing Harshal Patel, who has not been at his clinical best ever since his return from injury.

As for Pakistan, with Fakhar Zaman yet to recover from his knee injury, Shan Masood will likely retain his position in the playing XI tomorrow. However, will the management stick with his no.3 position in the batting order, with the opening batters’ strike rate a matter of concern? We will get to know about it in just a few hours.

Pitch report of Melbourne Cricket Ground

The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) will host its 16th men’s T20I on Sunday, with the contest set to commence from 07:00 pm onwards (local time).

Pacers are expected to get enough nip and zip off the surface at this venue, especially with the new ball, with them expected to make use of the short deliveries as well considering the longer boundary dimensions.

The pitch overall is expected to be excellent for the batters, with 171 runs being the average score batting first during the 10 matches of the Big Bash League (BBL) at this venue during the previous season.

Considering the likely overcast conditions, expect the captain winning the Toss to field first, and have a total at sight, in case of a rain-curtailed encounter.