“It’s pretty much like a World Cup final for us”: Dean Elgar exclaims South Africa are ready to give their best to win the final Test and series vs England

After being humbled by an innings during the first Test match at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground, the Ben Stokes-led side bounced back in Manchester during the second Test versus South Africa, to draw level the three-match Test series 1-1.

After more than a week gap, the two sides will play a possible series decider from Thursday onwards, with the final match of the series at the Kennington Oval in London.

While it were the the South African seamers who bowled as their skipper Dean Elgar expected them to turn out at Lord’s, the English seamers did the trick for England during the second Test, to make way for a spicy finish to the series.

Dean Elgar exclaims South Africa will play the Test like a World Cup final

On the match eve, Dean Elgar remarked that his side will give it their all to have a match result during the third Test, despite rain threatening to make an appearance.

Exclaiming the ongoing tour to be his biggest test in his captaincy career, Elgar stated that the final Test match will be like playing a World Cup final.

“There’s definitely going to be a winner in this Test, no doubt,” Elgar said. “Going into the Test 1-1, it’s pretty much like a World Cup final for us. That’s the way I’m viewing it. We’re going in with a result in mind and we’re going to give our best effort for that. We can’t control the weather but I’m pretty confident there will be a result in this game.

“It’s the biggest Test so far in my captaincy. I think the players sense that. We’ve got to play every game like it’s your last and I think this one of those where you have to empty the tank. You can’t leave anything behind. You’ve got to leave everything on that field. It’s huge. It’s massive for us,” remarked Elgar.

The South African skipper has confirmed that Ryan Rickelton would come into the side in place of the injured Rassie van der Dussen for the Test.