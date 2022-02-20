“Please name him Wriddhi”: Pragyan Ojha urges Wriddhiman Saha to disclose the journalist’s name who allegedly threatened him over WhatsApp

Pragyan Ojha urges Wriddhiman Saha to name the journalist after the latter shared a screenshot of the WhatsApp chat with him on Saturday.

Ever since the BCCI announced the 18-member squad for India’s imminent 2-match Test series against Sri Lanka on Saturday, which excluded senior wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha from it, the 37-year-old has come up with some staggering revelations, which also included a WhatsApp chat from a journalist.

After the Bengal wicketkeeper took to his social media handle to reveal the alleged threat from a ‘respected’ journalist, the fans and some former Indian Cricketers have urged Saha to come forward to also reveal the person’s name, who also drooped as low as to disrespect the veteran Indian wicketkeeper.

Joining in line with the echoing sentiments, former India spinner Pragyan Ojha has also requested Saha to disclose the journalist’s identity with the issue brewing up no ends.

Pragyan Ojha, who also happens to be a representative of the Indian Cricketers Association, has promised Wriddhiman Saha that he would make sure that the Cricketing community would boycott the journalist in question, if he chooses to disclose his identity.

Please name him wriddhi! I promise you as a representative of players, I will make sure our cricket community boycotts this so called journalist!! https://t.co/XmorYAyGvW — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) February 20, 2022

It is worth mentioning that fans on social media had been wondering why Ojha, on behalf of the ICA has not commented on the matter ever since Saha’s tweet had gone viral on social media platforms.

Additionally, Sourav Ganguly has also had to bear the brunt of the fans, after Saha revealed to a reputed Daily that the BCCI President had assured him a spot in the Test squad as long as he is at the board’s helm, following his half-century knock against New Zealand during the Kanpur Test in November 2021.