“Poori body ko goosebumps aa gaye”: Tilak Varma’s father thinks back to shivering and crying after Mumbai Indians bought son for INR 1.7 crore during IPL 2022 auction

Tilak Varma’s father has shared the moment when Tilak Varma was bought by Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2022 auction.

Mumbai Indians have started their journey with two straight defeats, and they are in desperate need of a win. In the game against Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai failed to chase the total, but Tilak Varma proved his class with the bat.

Tilak Varma scored 61 runs in just 33 balls against Rajasthan Royals at a S/R of 184.85, courtesy of five sixes and three fours. Mumbai Indians were clear in buying Tilak Varma at the auction, and they got him for a reasonable price.

The talented batter is just 19 years old, and he has scored 464 T20 runs at a strike rate of 148.24, whereas he can bowl a bit of off-spin as well.

Tilak Varma’s father talks about Tilak Varma’s IPL selection

Tilak Varma was bought by Mumbai Indians for a price of INR 1.7 crores in the IPL 2022 auction. Varma’s father has revealed that they were shivering and crying after Tilak got his deal. He said that he got goosebumps after the auction process got over.

“Bohot Khushi hua humko, haatho Mai bhi esa kaanpna lag ra,” Tilak Varma’s father said.

“Aankho mai se paani gir ra, poori body ko goosebumps aa gaya”

Tilak Varma said that his father was an electrician, he worked day and night to provide all the facilities for him. He also lauded his coach Salam Bayas for the support and guidance he offered him throughout his journey.

Tilak’s idol is Suresh Raina, and he said that he wants to win the Indian Premier League with Mumbai Indians this season. He believes that he has the ability to prove his class in any condition.

“My short-term goal is that I should win the title for Mumbai Indians and finish games for them,” Tilak Varma said.

“I am confident that I can play in any situation and win games for them”