Pravin Tambe IPL salary: Will Pravin Tambe play in IPL 2022?

Pravin Tambe IPL salary: The Mumbai spinner hogged the headlines when he became the oldest debutant in IPL at the age of 41.

Pravin Tambe-the person who got himself registered in the record books when he, at the age of 41 went on to become the oldest player to make his maiden appearance in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Having not played a single First-Class match ever, the Rajasthan Royals management had, during the 2013 season of the coveted league, roped in the medium pacer-turned leg-break bowler to rub shoulders against the best of players in the international arena.

A journey worth inspiring millions, it is only fair that the now 50-year-old spinner’s journey would be depicted in the form of a biopic, which will hit the digital screens on March 10.

Pravin Tambe IPL journey

Having played mere three matches during his debut IPL season in 2013, Tambe turned on the heat in the following season for RR when he picked up 15 wickets across 13 innings, including a hat-trick against KKR, at an average of 23.73 at an impressive Economy rate of 7.26.

Having been with the RR for three seasons, Tambe was then roped in by the now defunct-Gujarat Lions (GL) in 2016 at INR 20 Lakh. He picked up 5 wickets across 7 innings with the best figures of 2/12. As it turned out, the 2016 season was the last when the leg spinner would play in the league.

Having bought him at the base price of INR 10 Lakh by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) the next year, Tambe was not given an opportunity to play during the season.

Pravin Tambe IPL salary

Having played in the Abu Dhabi T10 league in 2018, Pravin Tambe was barred from playing in the IPL altogether. As per the BCCI’s rules, an Indian player cannot take part in any other league apart from IPL.

Retiring from Indian Cricket to play in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in 2020, Tambe, courtesy of some tweak in rules upon request from the KKR management, was roped in at INR 20 Lakh in the capacity of the franchise’s support staff.

Pravin Tambe becomes the first Indian to play in a CPL game. He’s making his debut for the Trinbago Knight Riders. Tambe has a rare two-ball hat-trick in the IPL for RR v KKR in 2014 (got one wicket off a wide ball)#CPL20 — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) August 26, 2020

With him actively participating in various T20 franchise leagues, including the Abu Dhabi T10 league last year, Pravin Tambe will not feature ever again in an Indian Premier League season.

Overall, the leg-spinner finished his IPL career picking 28 wickets across 33 matches at an average of 30.46 and an Economy Rate of 7.75.