SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium pitch report: SuperSport Park Centurion pitch report for PC vs PR SA20 today match

Pretoria Capitals will be taking on Paarl Royals in the last league match of the SA20 League at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. This ground hosted a high-scoring encounter in the last match, and the pitch will be again be looked at with great interest this time around.

Pretoria Capitals are at the top of the table, and they have secured their semi-final spot. They have been brilliant in the tournament so far but would want to bounce back after their last defeat. The Capitals rested some of their top players in the last match, and it has to be seen whether they will play at full strength in this match.

This is an important match for the Paarl Royals as they can seal their semi-final spot if they can win this match. The batting of the side looks excellent with the likes of Jos Butter, Jason Roy and David Miller. Bjorn Fortuin has their best bowler, but the pacers of the side have to step up.

SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium pitch report

The SuperSport Park in Centurion will be hosting its 5th match of the going SA20 League. Centurion’s pitch has been excellent for batting in the tournament so far, where the average 1st innings score has been 188 runs so far in the tournament. It is clear that the batters will again have a good time out there in the middle.

There is a good amount of bounce on this track, and the batters can play their shots on merit. However, this pitch is one of the best out there for the pacers, and in some of the innings, the pacers have dominated the proceedings as well. The batters will have to encounter the initial tough spell of the pacers to score runs here.

The boundaries of this ground are not that big and with a fast outfield, the conditions are perfect for the batters. Both captains may opt to chase upon winning the toss. Durban’s Heinrich Klaasen scored a brilliant century in the last match.