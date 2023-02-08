PRE vs PRL pitch report today match: The Wanderers Stadium Johannesburg pitch report for SA20 semi final

The 1st semi-final of the SA20 League will be played between Pretoria Capitals and Paarl Royals at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg. Both teams met each other yesterday as well where the Pretoria Capitals registered an easy win. Both teams cannot afford any mistakes from now on.

Pretoria Capitals topped in the league stage, and they would want to continue their good performances here as well. Phil Salt has been a constant performer with the bat, whereas Kusal Mendis also played an excellent knock in the last match. The pace bowling will be led by Anrich Nortje, whereas Adil Rashid is the lead spinner of the side.

Paarl Royals qualified for the knockouts despite losing their last match. It is clear that the batting is the strength of this side, where they have the likes of Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, David Miller, Eoin Morgan, etc in their lineup. The bowling of the side looks quite bleak, and they will have to improve in this area.

PRE vs PRL pitch report today match

The Wanderers has hosted a total of 4 matches of the tournament so far (1 was abandoned), and this track has been excellent for batting. This track has an even amount of bounce, and the batters will again enjoy their time on this track. The outfield of the ground is quite fast, and once placed in the gap, the ball will reach the boundaries quickly.

The average 1st innings score here in the tournament has been 174 runs, and three out of four matches have been won by the teams batting first. It has been seen that the batting has been tough in the 2nd innings of the match. The pacers can play a big part in the initial overs, but the spinners will come into play in the 2nd innings.

A high-scoring encounter can be on the cards considering the quality of batters in both teams. It is a knockout match, and as per the records at this stadium, both captains may opt to bat upon winning the toss.