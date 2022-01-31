“Pretty hard to argue after what he has done with his Test Cricket”: Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli’s successor for Team India’s next Test captain post

Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli’s successor for Team India’s next captain in the Test format after latter’s sudden relinquishment from post.

It has been around a couple of weeks since Virat Kohli’s sudden decision to step down as team India’s Test captain. While the fans took some time to come to terms with the shocking decision, and with change being the only constant with the BCCI having not named the team’s next skipper as yet, the focus quickly shifted towards deliberations upon who is the most suited now to take up the vacant spot.

The experts and former cricketers have ever since come up with their preferred choice. While the legendary Sunil Gavaskar would like Rishabh Pant to take up the responsibility, the likes of Shane Warne and Kevin Pietersen too have come up with their suggestions on the same.

Former decorated Australian skipper Ricky Ponting too, has now had a say on the same during the first episode of the ICC review.

Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli’s successor

In conversation with former England cricketer Isa Guha on the first episode of The ICC Review, Ponting has named India’s current White-ball format captain Rohit Sharma as the best suited man to take the team forward in Tests as well.

Ponting was of the view that Rohit had it in him ever since he took over as Mumbai Indians’ skipper after replacing him in 2013.

“I was at Mumbai Indians when Rohit Sharma took over the captaincy there,” said Ponting. “I was bought in the auction to be their captain and unfortunately, I wasn’t playing well enough after the first few games to keep myself in the team, so I had to make room for another international player to come into the side.

“The owners and the team management wanted to know who I thought would be the appropriate person to take over the leadership at the Mumbai Indians. There were a few names thrown around between owners and the other coaches but it was really clear to me that there was only one guy that can lead the team – he was a young guy and his name happened to be Rohit Sharma.

“I think the proof is in the pudding with what he has done at the Mumbai Indians since that moment on. He has been a very successful leader there and has been when he has led India on a few occasions as well,” remarked Ricky Ponting.

Although Rohit hasn’t led Team India in Tests as yet, he has captained in 22 ODIs before and has prevailed in 18 of them.

In the T20Is, the 34-year-old has won 8 out of 10 games as Team India captain.

Virat Kohli ➡️ Rohit Sharma Beginning of a new era for India men’s limited-overs cricket. pic.twitter.com/5yo9Jdj4U2 — ICC (@ICC) December 8, 2021

Rohit’s rise in Test Cricket off-late as a batter also, as per Ponting, makes a case for his eligibility for the post.

“If I go back to what I said at the start about being on top of your game when you take over a captaincy role, then it is pretty hard to argue after what he has done with his Test cricket in the last 2-3 years. He has played as well as anybody in the world through that period of time, and we know how good he is as a white-ball player.

“They (BCCI) will have a decision to make what they want to do with their roles as well, whether they split roles or they want to keep the same captain for all formats, Ponting further added.