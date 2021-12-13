Priyank Panchal stats: Gujarat’s Priyank Panchal added to Team India Test squad after Rohit Sharma’s left hamstring injury ruled him out

Priyank Panchal stats: Priyank Panchal to replace Rohit Sharma from India’s Test squad for SA tour after latter’s injury ruled him out.

Team India has been dealt with a massive blow as its Test Vice Captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out the team’s Test squad which is set to tour South Africa for a 3-match Test series followed by a same number of ODI matches.

The first match of the 3-match Test series will take place at Centurion’s SuperSport Park from December 26.

As per the BCCI, Rohit has yet again suffered a hamstring injury, this time on his left leg thigh.

It is worth mentioning, that the 34-year-old has dealt with major injuries off-late which has forced him to miss an entire series in the recent past as well. While it was a calf injury which ruled him out of the Tests against New Zealand in 2020, he had suffered a hamstring injury before the 2021 Australia tour to rule him out again before a major series.

As far as Rohit Sharma’s current nature of injury is concerned, he had complained of discomfort to the support staff at the practice session itself on Sunday when he spoke about the limited-overs captaincy in an interview to bcci.tv.

The tests were done on Monday by the physios and that’s when the serious nature of the injury came to light. Hence, Rohit did not check into the Mumbai hotel where the members of the South Africa-bound squad are undergoing quarantine.

Priyank Panchal stats: Priyank Panchal to replace Rohit Sharma

Gujarat’s captain and India A’s skipper in the recently concluded three-match Test series against South Africa ‘A’ in Bloemfontein, Priyank Panchal has been named as Rohit Sharma’s replacement in India’s 18-member Test squad that was announced the previous week.

Panchal has amassed truckload of runs for his home side Gujarat over the years. He has played a total of 100 First-class matches (163 innings) till date, and has amassed a total of 7011 runs at a stellar average of 45.52, and a personal best score of 314*. He made his First-Class debut in the year 2008.

He has also struck a total of 25 half-centuries and 24 centuries in the process.

As far as the List-A matches are concerned, Panchal has scored 2854 runs across 75 matches at an average of 40.19. He has 18 fifties and 5 centuries under his name.

During the recently concluded three-match Test series against South Africa ‘A’ in Bloemfontein, Panchal scored 120 runs for India ‘A’ at an average of 40 in three innings with a high score of 96.