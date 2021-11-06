“Proud of you”: AB de Villiers reacts on South Africa’s impressive ICC T20 World Cup 2021 performance

AB de Villiers: The former South African captain expressed pride in how Temba Bavuma and his men fought tonight.

During the 39th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between England and South Africa in Sharjah, South Africa beat England by 10 runs to register their fourth victory of the tournament.

Much like England and Australia, two Group 1 teams who have qualified for the semi-finals, South Africa have also finished Round 2 with four wins and a loss under their belt. However, it is their NRR (Net Run Rate) which has placed them at the third position on the points table.

Facing England in what turned out to be their last match of the tournament, South Africa needed to restrict the opposition to at least 131 runs in order to qualify for the next round.

While the result in the larger picture might not have worked in their favour, South Africa played exceptionally well to score 189/2 in 20 over after being asked to bat first by England captain Eoin Morgan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium – a venue which has favoured the chasing teams lately.

In the first innings, a brisk 103-run partnership between Rassie van der Dussen (94 not out) and Aiden Markram (52 not out) bolstered the Proteas to a match-winning total. Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was expensive with his bowling figures of 4-0-48-3 but him performing a hat-trick in the business end won his team the match.

AB de Villiers proud of South Africa’s incredible performance in 2021 T20 World Cup

South Africa’s incredible performance in his world event has earned them praises from across the world including former captain AB de Villiers. Considering South Africa’s inconsistent form in the last few years, such a World Cup has it in it to turn the tables for them under a new captain.

Proud of you manne! — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) November 6, 2021

Twitter reactions on South Africa:

South Africa going out on net run rate with 4 wins from 5 games is very rough. A simple tweak to stop this happening would be the top team getting to the semi-finals, and second and third teams playing off in quarter-finals to join them. Would be two extra knockout games too — Tim Wigmore (@timwig) November 6, 2021

Under an impressive leader. Watch out for them next World Cup. All the best SA #ENGvSA https://t.co/hqEwX9Rk75 — Isa Guha (@isaguha) November 6, 2021

The Proteas played a great game today 👏🏼 Brilliant in fact to beat the tournament favourites 🏏 — Robin John Peterson (@robbie13flair) November 6, 2021

