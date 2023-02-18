PSL top scorer 2023: Most runs in PSL 8 season full list

Pakistan Super League 2023 is up and running in Pakistan, and a total of 5 matches have been played in the tournament so far. Multan Sultans are currently the table-toppers with two wins in three matches, but these are just the initial days.

The tournament is currently being played in Multan & Karachi, and it will move to Lahore & Rawalpindi afterwards. The star overseas players are joining the tournament, and the Afghanistan players like Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Rahmanullah Gurabaz, etc will be joining after their international commitments.

The pitches have been a paradise for the batters so far, and the audiences have been treated with some run-fests in the tournament. Let’s have a look at the top run-scorers of the PSL 2023 season.

PSL top scorer 2023

Mohammad Rizwan has been loving the PSL 2023 season so far, and he is seeing the cricket balls like beach balls. He has scored two half-centuries in three matches so far, and it is looking really tough to stop him at the moment. Rizwan’s teammate, South African batter, Rilee Rossouw, is also looking in breathtaking form.

Rossouw is at the 2nd position on the list, and he has scored two half-centuries in two matches so far in the tournament. He has a S/R of over 190.00, and he is smashing the bowlers for fun. Peshawar’s Tom Kohler-Cadmore is at the 3rd position, followed by Imad Wasim and Babar Azam.

These are just the initial days in the PSL, and considering the wickets we have seen so far in the tournament, a lot of batters will give themselves a chance to come in the list as they will get a lot of run-scoring opportunities going ahead in the tournament.