Pujara injury: Cheteshwar Pujara twists ankle while returning for the second run at The Oval

Cheteshwar Pujara injury: The Indian batsman hurt himself in a bid to return for a second run and was seen in visible pain.

During the third day of the fourth Test of the ongoing India’s tour of England at The Oval, India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara seemed to be in serious trouble after twisting his ankle while batting.

It all happened on the penultimate delivery of the 45th over when Pujara nailed a back-foot punch off England fast bowler Craig Overton. Having timed the ball exceedingly well between the point and cover fielder, Pujara was guaranteed to earn a boundary.

Just as the ball was going towards the boundary, Pujara and non-striker Rohit Sharma were looking for an unnecessary second run. It was right when Pujara was turning for the second run that he harmed his ankle.

In significant pain from the word go, Pujara immediately called for medical attention. It took a significant delay between two deliveries as the Indian physio was seen heavily strapping Pujara’s ankle.

Fortunately, Pujara felt okay to continue batting after receiving the medical treatment. Readers must note that the 33-year old player is facing slight discomfort especially while running between the wickets.

Coming in to bat at No. 3 in the 35th over after opening batsman Lokesh Rahul’s (46) dismissal, Pujara has looked solid as a positive approach has seen score as many as four boundaries. Given the situation of the match, India need both him and Sharma to build a partnership today.

😬 OUCH! 😬 Pujara rolls his ankle but carries on batting after a hefty amount of tape is applied 🩹 India 117-1, lead by 18 | #ENGvIND | 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🆚🇮🇳 📺 Watch 👉 https://t.co/xBVtJ4Fh61

📱 Blog 👉 https://t.co/qEIoKsl9A5

📋 Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/rZyvACb15Z pic.twitter.com/opN6O3hXdD — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) September 4, 2021

How Twitterati reacted:

Cheteshwar Pujara rolls his ankle over. After receiving treatment, he is back on his feet and continues to bat💪💪#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/yLsam8DpRu — BCCI (@BCCI) September 4, 2021

Pujara in a bit of strife here … ankle twisted at a right angle… didn’t even need to run, was four all the way .. poor bloke — Ali Martin (@Cricket_Ali) September 4, 2021

Pujara! Ouch. That looks painful. Hopefully he’s okay. 🙏🏼 He’s playing aggressive today and it’s so cool to watch. #ENGvIND — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) September 4, 2021

Also, Pujara’s foot looks as neatly pedicured as you’d expect it to be #EngvIND pic.twitter.com/KH54qkqeTj — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) September 4, 2021

