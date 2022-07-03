Pujara last 20 Test innings: Pujara last century in Test cricket date and opposition

Cheteshwar Pujara last 20 Test innings: The Indian batter scored a hardworking half-century at Edgbaston today.

India batter Cheteshwar Pujara has celebrated his Test comeback with a hardworking half-century coming in a manner which he is fondly known among his fans.

Opening the batting for the ninth time in Test cricket, Pujara hadn’t even faced a ball when opening partner Shubman Gill (4) was dismissed in the first over itself by veteran England pacer James Anderson. Not affected by the same, Pujara remained unbeaten to guide India to 125/3 in 45 overs at Stumps, Day 3.

Known for qualities like grit and determination, Pujara once again portrayed as to why his resolute intentions aren’t easy to breach. Not taking risks like the best batters in this match, Pujara’s orthodox approach saw him scoring 50* (139) with the help of five fours today.

It wasn’t until the last over of the day that Pujara stepped out to hit a Joe Root delivery on the leg-side to run a single and complete a well-deserved half-century. In what is his 33rd Test half-century, it is his 14th away from home, seventh against England, fifth in England, third as an opener and second in 2022.

A calm, composed and gritty Fifty, just the way #Pujara loves 😌

Can he go big and put #TeamIndia in the driver’s seat? 🤝🏽 Tune in to Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN) & Sony Ten 4 (TAM/TEL) – (https://t.co/tsfQJW6cGi)#ENGvINDLIVEonSonySportsNetwork #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/jd83OfOYEF — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 3, 2022

Cheteshwar Pujara last century in Test cricket

With India leading by 257 runs, expect them to bat for at least half of the fourth day before declaring their innings. Pujara, who hasn’t scored a Test century for over three years now, would be eyeing one tomorrow.

As far as Pujara’s last Test century is concerned, it had come during 2019’s New Year’s Test against Australia when the right-hand batter had scored a match-winning 193 (373) in Sydney.

Cheteshwar Pujara last 20 Test innings

Since the final match of ICC World Test Championship 2021 against New Zealand last year, Pujara has batted in 20 Test innings scoring 509 runs at an average of 28.27 including four half-centuries. Numbers which one doesn’t associate with Pujara, the 34-year old batter has started in an affirmative note after being dropped from the squad for a home Test series against Sri Lanka.