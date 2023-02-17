Pujara net worth in rupees 2023: What is Cheteshwar Pujara annual salary?

Indian ace batter Cheteshwar Pujara is all set to play his 100th Test match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi against Australia. It has been a long ride for the gritty batter, and he would want to make a good contribution in this match. Pujara made his Test debut in 2010 against Australia only, and he is playing his 100th Test against the same opposition.

Pujara’s career has been through a lot of ups and downs, there was a time when his approach was criticized a lot, but Pujara knew it was his strength. The Indian team has come out victorious in their last two Australian tours, and Pujara played an important part in both of those tours.

In 169 Test innings, Pujara has scored 7021 runs at 44.16 with the help of 19 centuries and 34 half-centuries. He has been the pillar of the Indian team at the number three spot, and he is still going strong.

Pujara net worth in rupees 2023

According to CA Knowledge, the net worth of Cheteshwar Pujara is around $2 million (approx INR 15 crores). Pujara’s net worth is a little lesser than the other important players of the Indian team as he just plays in the Test format. He gets INR 15 Lakh per Test, and being in the Grade-B of BCCI contract, he earns an annual salary of INR 3 crores.

Pujara is not a regular figure in the IPL as well, and he generally plays in County Cricket during that period. The exact salary of Pujara in County Cricket is know known yet, but it is said that an average player in County earns around £24,000-30,000.

Pujara owns a luxury house in his hometown Rajkot which is worth around INR 4 crores. He does not feature in many brand endorsements, but he has a deal with SG, and he has worked with the fantasy sports platform FantasyDangal as well. He has earned in some real-estate properties as well in Gujarat.

Talking about Pujara’s car collection, he has an Audi and a Mercedes in his garage. Pujara last played in the IPL in 2020, when Chennai Super Kings bought him at the base price of INR 50 Lakh.