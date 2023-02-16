HomeSearch

Indian players with 100 Test matches: Indian players who played 100 Test matches full list

Dixit Bhargav
|Published 16/02/2023

Indian players with 100 Test matches: Indian players who played 100 Test matches full list

Cheteshwar Pujara is on the brink of 100 Tests.

India batter Cheteshwar Pujara is a sleep away from becoming the 74th cricketer to play 100 Test matches in the history of the sport. Pujara, who will follow David Warner in this eminent club, will become the 13th Indian cricketer to be able to play this landmark match in Test career.

It was less than a year ago when former India captain Virat Kohli had played his 100th Test match against Sri Lanka in Mohali. Pujara, meanwhile, will be playing his 100th Test in national capital Delhi during the second India-Australia Test beginning tomorrow.

Eighth Indian cricketer to be playing his 100th Test at home, Pujara will be the third one to do so against Australia and first to do it at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Needless to say, the 35-year old player will be honoured along with his family for achieving this milestone in the 13th year of his international career.

Currently the eighth-highest run-scorer in Test cricket among Indian cricketers, the right-handed batter won’t get a better occasion to score a 20th Test century. It was during the tour of Bangladesh when Pujara had brought an end to a century-drought after scoring a 19th Test century a couple of months ago.

Indian players with 100 Test matches full list

S. No.PlayerYearTests
1Sunil Gavaskar1984125
2Dilip Vengsarkar1988116
3Kapil Dev1989131
4Sachin Tendulkar2002200
5Anil Kumble2005132
6Rahul Dravid2006164
7Sourav Ganguly2007113
8VVS Laxman2008134
9Virender Sehwag2012104
10Harbhajan Singh2013103
11Ishant Sharma2021105
12Virat Kohli2022105
13Cheteshwar Pujara2023100

The other Indian cricketers to have played their 100th Test at home are Dilip Vengsarkar (against New Zealand in Bombay), Anil Kumble (against Sri Lanka in Ahmedabad), Rahul Dravid (against England in Mumbai), VVS Laxman (against Australia in Nagpur), Virender Sehwag (against England in Mumbai), Harbhajan Singh (against Australia in Chennai) and Ishant Sharma (against England in Ahmedabad).

Dravid, who is the current head coach of the Indian cricket team, was wax lyrical about Pujara qualifying to play his 100th Test match. “To play 100 Tests is a great achievement for any cricketer,” Dravid had told the reporters on Wednesday.

“Yes, you need talent but you need lot of other things. It’s about longevity. Your fitness, your resilience, ability to handle success and failure. Everyone sees ups and downs in this long journey. You need to face and overcome these.”

About the author
Dixit Bhargav

Dixit Bhargav

Born and brought up in Pathankot, Dixit Bhargav is an engineering and sports management graduate who is currently into his fifth year as a Cricket Editor at The SportsRush. His first cricketing memory dates back to 2002 when former India captain Sourav Ganguly had waved his jersey at the historic Lord’s balcony. What followed for an 8-year-old was an instant adulation for both Ganguly and the sport. The optimist in him is waiting for the day when Punjab Kings will win their maiden Indian Premier League title. When not watching cricket, he is mostly found in a cinema hall watching a Punjabi movie.

Read more from Dixit Bhargav