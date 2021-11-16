Cricket

“Pujara was called ‘Steve'”: Azeem Rafiq exclaimes Cheteshwar Pujara was also subject to racism by players at Yorkshire County Club

"Pujara was called 'Steve'": Azeem Rafiq exclaimes Cheteshwar Pujara was also subject to racism by players at Yorkshire County Club
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
“We’re hoping Luka Doncic is healthy”: Kristaps Porzingis gives a worrying update on Mavs star's injury scare in win over the Denver Nuggets
Next Article
“Give Anthony Edwards a map, where is he going?”: NBA Twitter reacts to Chris Paul’s flashy fake against Anthony Edwards, leaving the rising superstar red faced
Cricket Latest News
"Pujara was called 'Steve'": Azeem Rafiq exclaimes Cheteshwar Pujara was also subject to racism by players at Yorkshire County Club
“Pujara was called ‘Steve'”: Azeem Rafiq exclaimes Cheteshwar Pujara was also subject to racism by players at Yorkshire County Club

Azeem Rafiq exclaimes Cheteshwar Pujara was referred to as ‘Steve’ at Yorkshire County Cricket Club…