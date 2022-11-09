“Pure Class”: AB de Villiers applauds Pakistan’s commendable win vs New Zealand in ICC T20 World Cup semi final

Pakistan is one of the most unpredictable teams in cricket, and they proved it yet again by reaching the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Former South African player AB de Villiers has also applauded the performance of Pakistan for their easy win over the Blackcaps in Sydney.

At one stage of the tournament, the Pakistani side was all but ruled out of the tournament, but they got a bit of luck on them to qualify for the semi-finals, and they are now qualified for the final of the tournament as well. Pakistan’s domination over New Zealand continued in the T20 World Cup 2022.

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam failed in the whole tournament, but they came out of their cave on the biggest occasion of the tournament so far. It is safe to say that the Pakistani side will be hungry for more at the final of the tournament at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

AB de Villiers applauds Pakistan’s commendable win vs New Zealand

AB de Villiers has applauded Pakistan for their incredible win against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Referring to Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, he said that the right players always stand up at the right time for their time. He also asked his Twitter audience who will face Pakistan in the final.

“In the big games, the big players stand up right?! Congrats Pakistan. Pure class from start to finish. So, who will meet Pakistan in the final?,” AB de Villiers tweeted.

Recently AB de Villiers posted a poll on Twitter, where he expressed his desire to watch an India vs Pakistan final at the MCG. If India can beat England in Adelaide, the dream of watching India vs Pakistan can certainly become a reality. Both sides met each other in the 2007 T20 World Cup final as well where India won the tournament.

Both India and Pakistan met each other earlier in this T20 World Cup at the MCG which was a thrilling affair. A final at the MCG between these two heavyweight Asian teams can be a perfect end to this tournament.