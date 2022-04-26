Purple cap in IPL 2022: Most wickets in IPL 2022 full list

Purple cap in IPL 2022: The SportsRush brings you the list of top wicket-takers of the Indian Premier League 2022 season.

Indian Premier League has passed its halfway mark, and the race for the playoffs will be more closer from now on. Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad have played some brilliant cricket in the tournament, whereas Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are almost ruled out.

Apart from the teams, there have been some incredible individual performances as well. Jos Buttler has scored three centuries in the tournament, and he is the highest run-scorer of the tournament so far. There have been some incredible performances with the ball as well.

Purple cap in IPL 2022

The Purple Cap is awarded to the highest wicket-taker of the Indian Premier League. Last season, Harshal Patel broke all sorts of records and won the purple cap. The spinners have dominated the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League.

Yuzvendra Chahal was bought by Rajasthan Royals in the auction, and he has been the best bowler of the tournament so far. Chahal has scalped 18 wickets in the tournament at an average of 11.33, and he has also taken a hattrick in the tournament. Chahal has been a match-winner for the Royals.

T Natarajan has been excellent at the death for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, and he has scalped 15 wickets in 7 games at an average of 14.53. The death bowling of Natarajan has been great, and he has made a brilliant return this time around for the Hyderabad side.

Yuzvendra Chahal, we love you. 💗 pic.twitter.com/PPSq05vDEu — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 5, 2022

DJ Bravo is the highest wicket-taker in the history of the Indian Premier League, and the veteran has been great this season as well for the Chennai Super Kings. Bravo has scalped 14 wickets in the tournament, and he is just getting better with the age.

Wanindu Hasaranga and Kuldeep Yadav have scalped 13 wickets each, and they are also in the top-5 list. Kuldeep has warmed the bench in the last two seasons, and he has made a brilliant return this time around.