Qualified teams in IPL 2022: Will DC qualify for playoffs 2022?

Qualified teams in IPL 2022: Four qualified teams for Indian Premier League 2022 playoffs will be confirmed tonight.

During the 69th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Indians need 160 runs to win their fourth match of the season.

Put in to bat first by Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma, Delhi Capitals put on board 159/7 in 20 overs. Reduced to 50/4 in the ninth over, Delhi were guided to a respectable innings total by a 75-run fifth-wicket partnership between captain Rishabh Pant (39) and batter Rovman Powell (43).

While Pant hit four fours and a six at a strike rate of 118.18, Powell hit a four and four sixes at a strike rate of 126.47 tonight. Playing a must-win match, Capitals would’ve ideally wanted to do better than hand the opposition a target where eight runs per over will power them to a victory.

However, Pant and his men would’ve talked about giving their all in the next 20 overs in order to restrict MI to another substandard innings total this season.

For Indians, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of their bowlers with figures of 4-0-25-3. While all-rounder Ramandeep Singh picked a couple of wickets, spinner Mayank Markande and all-rounder Daniel Sams picked a wicket apiece.

Qualified teams in IPL 2022

It is noteworthy that Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants have already qualified for IPL 2022 playoffs and that one out of DC or Royal Challengers Bangalore will become the fourth team to do so.

If Delhi win this match, they will qualify for their fourth consecutive playoffs. A loss for Capitals will open up a spot for RCB (third consecutive playoffs). A straightforward qualification scenario might appear to be rare to fans but no other permutation or combination is needed to find the fourth qualified team of this season.