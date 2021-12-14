Quarter final teams Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 22: Full list of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 schedule and fixtures

Quarter final teams Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 22: The Sportsrush presents knock-out fixtures of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22.

The BCCI’s premier One Day tournament- the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 concluded with its league phase fixtures on Tuesday, December 14.

Having commenced on December 8, the Pre Quarter Finals of the coveted tournament will take place from December 19, with the grand finale to be conducted a week later on December 26.

To brush it up, a total of 38 teams featured in the tournament from different zones- Central Zone, East Zone, North Zone, South Zone, and West Zone. The teams were divided into different groups- Elite Group A, Elite Group B, Elite Group C, Elite Group D, Elite Group E, and Plate.

While the league stage was conducted across nine different cities namely Mumbai, Thane, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, Mohali, Chandigarh, Rajkot, Ranchi and Jaipur, all the knockout matches (beginning with the Pre Quarterfinal matches) would take place in Jaipur.

Quarter final teams Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 22

The group stage matches concluded in the round robin format; which means that the five top teams from each of the Elite groups will make it through to the Quarterfinal stage.

Second-placed Elite group teams and the side topping the Plate group will have to reach the last-eight stage via pre-quarterfinals.

The biggest news from the league stage of the tournament has come from the Mumbai camp. The defending champions have had a torrid season in the ongoing Vijay Hazare trophy, as the Shams Mulani-led side finished last with only a solitary win out of five matches to crash out of the tournament.

In Elite group A, Himachal Pradesh made it through to the Quarterfinal stage with 3 wins out of 5 matches. They had a better run-rate (+0.551) than second placed Vidharbha (+0.201), which means that the latter will have to clear the pre-quarterfinal stage first to make an entry to the Quarterfinals.

Similarly, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka made it through to the last eight and pre-quarterfinals respectively, from Elite Group B. In Elite Group C, Saurashtra, having won all its 5 group matches made it through to the Quarters, with Uttar Pradesh finishing second.

From Elite Group D, Kerala have managed to reach the final 8, with Madhya Pradesh to play the pre-quarterfinal fixture after finishing second.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is smashing centuries for fun in the Vijay Hazare trophy pic.twitter.com/GcsjmWCybS — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) December 12, 2021

In Elite Group E, Services, having defeated Rajasthan in the last league match have made it through to the Top 8 based on head-to-head results, despite finishing second in the points table. Both Rajasthan and Services had won 4 of their 5 matches in the group stage.

Tripura finished atop the Plate Group to qualify for the pre-quarterfinals of the tournament.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Pre-Quarterfinal and Quarterfinal fixtures

Pre Quarterfinal 1 – Vidarbha vs Tripura – December 19, 09:00 am

Pre Quarterfinal 2 – Rajasthan vs Karnataka – December 19, 09:00 am

Pre Quarterfinal 3 – Uttar Pradesh vs Madhya Pradesh – December 19, 09:00 am

Quarterfinal 1- Himachal Pradesh vs TBA- December 21, 09:00 am

Quarterfinal 2- Tamil Nadu vs TBA- December 21, 09:00 am

Quarterfinal 3- Saurashtra vs TBA- December 22, 09:00 am

Quarterfinal 4- Kerala vs TBA- December 22, 09:00 am

N.B.– Services have also reached the Quarterfinal stage; their fixture to be announced after the Pre Quarterfinal matches.