Queens Sports Club Bulawayo pitch report: Bulawayo Cricket Ground pitch report for ZIM vs WI 1st Test

Zimbabwe will take on West Indies in the 1st Test of the 2-match series at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. The track has not hosted a match for a very long time now, and the pitch out here will be looked at with great interest.

Zimbabwe have done well in their home conditions, but it will be interesting to see how they will perform with the red ball. Craig Ervine will be leading the side, whereas the performances of Gary Ballance will be looked at with great interest. Donald Tiripano and Richard Ngarava will be leading the pace attack of the side.

West Indies’ performances have not been great in international cricket, but they would want to stamp their authority in this series. Captain Kraigg Brathwaite will again lead the batting of the side, whereas Jason Holder’s importance is next to none. The duo of Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph will love bowling here.

Queens Sports Club Bulawayo pitch report

Bulawayo’s Queens Sports Club is hosting a Test match after a spell of more than 5 years, and the last Test was also played between these two sides only. This is a typical Test match track, where batting is the easiest on the initial days, and it gets tougher as the matches go on.

The pacers will definitely enjoy bowling in the initial overs, but after surviving the initial spell, the batters will love their time on the first couple of days. As the matches will progress, the batting will get tough. In the first innings, the pacers will dominate, and the spinners will come into play in the 2nd innings.

The average 1st innings score here has been 309 runs, whereas the average 4th innings score has been 178 runs. It is certain that both captains will be looking to bat first upon winning the toss keeping all these things in mind.